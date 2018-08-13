Ulster GP: French rider Fabrice Miguet dies following crash at Dundrod

The organisers of the Ulster Grand Prix have confirmed that French rider Fabrice Miguet has sadly passed away following a crash at the event on Saturday.

Clerk of the Course, Noel Johnston, paid tribute to the 49-year-old, who came off in an incident in the Superstock race at Joey’s Windmill.

Fabrice Miguet in action at the Ulster Grand Prix.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve known Fabrice, or MIG as he’s known to many, for over 20 years, even before I became Clerk of the Course at the UGP. He’d been racing at Dundrod for a long time, and was a big character who had become part of the fabric of the event.

"We have been in constant contact with his team and family since Saturday, both directly and via local authorities, and I am extremely saddened to know that he has succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with Fabrice's parents and the Optimark team, as well as his wider circle of family and friends as they come to terms with their loss."

Fabrice was from Normandy in France. He was a regular competitor at the Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT.