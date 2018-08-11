Ulster GP: Peter Hickman declared winner of red-flagged Superbike race

Peter Hickman claimed a double at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix with victory in the feature MMB Superbike race, which was declared a result after two laps.

Hickman, who earlier won the Supersport race, took the win on his Smiths BMW after the race was red-flagged on lap three due to rain.

The MMB Superbike race was red-flagged on lap three due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The race had been restarted after English rider Davey Todd crashed at the Deer’s Leap. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital with ‘suspected fractures’.

Lincolnshire rider Hickman led over the line on the second lap and was credited with his second victory on a frustrating day at Dundrod, with Lee Johnston in second place on the Honda Racing Fireblade, 1.3 seconds behind.

David Johnson finished third on the Tyco BMW HP4 Race ahead of Paul Jordan (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki), Brian McCormack (TAG BMW) and Sam West on his PRL BMW.

The race began in overcast conditions and light rain began to fall on the opening lap, which began to increase in intensity.

Manx rider Conor Cummins, who had moved into the lead on his Padgett’s Honda, slid off unhurt at the Lindsay Hairpin. Dean Harrison was forced to pit after losing a foot-peg from his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki as a result of Cummins’ crash.