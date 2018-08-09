Ulster GP: Pole double as Dean Harrison clinches Supersport top spot

Dean Harrison clinched a pole double as he topped the final qualifying times for the Supersport class at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on Thursday.

Harrison, also on pole in the Superstock class, lapped at 127.457mph on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-6R, putting him 0.9 seconds ahead of Conor Cummins (126.904mph) on the Padgett’s Honda, with young prospect Adam McLean an excellent third on the McAdoo Kawasaki (126.729mph).

Peter Hickman, a double winner in the class last year at Dundrod, was fourth fastest on the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph, lapping at 126.566mph, which left him 1.4 seconds down on Harrison.

Lee Johnston (Padgett’s Honda) slotted into fifth on the combined times with a lap of 126.063mph ahead of Davey Todd (Burrows Engineering Honda), who lapped at 125.245mph.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney on the MJR Yamaha and Paul Jordan on his Yamaha R6 were the top eight, lapping at 124.772mph and 124.563mph respectively.