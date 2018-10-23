Ulster Grand Prix dates confirmed for 2019

The organisers of the Ulster Grand Prix have confirmed the dates for the international road race in 2019.

Practice for the Dundrod showpiece will get underway on Wednesday, August 7, with the first four races taking place on the Thursday of Bike Week after final qualifying. These include the Superbike, Supersport, Ultra Lightweight/Lightweight and Supertwins classes.

Peter Hickman won two races this year in the Supersport and Superbike classes.

Seven races will run on the main race programme on Saturday, August 10.

Peter Hickman, who was a double winner in the Superbike and Supersport races at this year’s weather-hit meeting, said: “I’m already looking forward to racing back at the Ulster GP, it’s one of the best circuits on earth.”

The number of newcomers next year will again be restricted and the Superbike, Superstock, and Supersport classes will only be open to international licence holders. National licence holders are eligible to compete in the other classes.

Clerk of the Course, Noel Johnston, said: “My key message for everyone, but specifically newcomers, is that Dundrod is an extremely fast and technical circuit which must be treated with respect, and that means doing a serious amount of groundwork before taking your place on the grid.

“Unfortunately, this year we had less than perfect weather conditions and had to delay and abandon some of the races on the Saturday. We were gutted for the fans and all the teams and riders that had travelled over for the event, it was very unfortunate after all the hard work that had been put into the event.

“With that said, we are looking forward to welcoming the tens of thousands of motorcycling fans from across the globe, that will descend on Dundrod for the 2019 UGP Race Week,” Johnston added.

“It’s always close racing and the track is a firm favourite among fans and riders alike, but there is so much more to enjoy during Bike Week, as it is five days packed with full of entertainment and activities for all ages.

“We will be posting an early bird package to our website in the next few weeks, offering a discount on wristbands and programmes – the perfect Christmas gift, for a racing fan or just someone who would love to sample the legendary Dundrod atmosphere. It’s not to be missed.”