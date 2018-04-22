ULSTER SUPERBIKES: Charles Stuart doubles up at Bishopscourt

Ballycastle’s Charles Stuart doubled up at the Temple Club’s Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

Stuart turned the tables on Gerard Kinghan, who won both races at the Enkalon Trophy meeting at the Co Down track on Easter Saturday in the opening round of the revamped series.

In race one, Stuart was pushed all the way by Randalstown man Kinghan on his Kawasaki, with only three tenths of a second separating them at the line.

Thomas O’Grady was in close contention in third place, 1.1 seconds back, with Ross Patterson sealing fourth on his 600cc Kawasaki.

David Haire, who has made his Irish short circuit comeback after two seasons away from the sport, was next on his BMW ahead of Brian McCormack from Waterford.

William Dunlop finished seventh on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1 as the Ballymoney man used the event for more track time ahead of this weekend’s KDM Hire Cookstown 100.

In race two, Stuart had another fight on his hands with Kinghan as the pair went head to head once more around the 1.8-mile circuit.

There was little to choose between them, but Stuart again edged the advantage on his Yamaha R1 by only 0.2 seconds from Kinghan.

Alistair Kirk rounded out the rostrum on his BMW ahead of O’Grady and Haire, with Dunlop improving to sixth place.

Stuart and Kinghan are now tied on 90 points each at the top of the championship after two rounds.

The second round at Kirkistown on Easter Monday was cancelled due to poor weather.

In the Supersport class, Korie McGreevy prevailed in a thrilling duel with Ross Patterson to win the opening race by two tenths of a second.

Kia McGreevy was third ahead of Christian Elkin, with road racers Derek McGee and William Dunlop the top six.

In race two, Patterson hit back to take victory over Korie McGreevy by half a second with Kia McGreevy in third. McGee, Elkin and Dunlop completed the first six.

Korie McGreevy leads his brother Kia by 22 points in the championship after two rounds, with Patterson a further three points adrift in third.

Kevin Lavery won both Production Twins races with Marty Lennon and Sean O’Neill claiming a victory apiece in the Supertwins class.

Scott Swann won both Moto3 races from Paul Robinson while Jonny Campbell and Joshua Rae sealed double wins in the Junior Cup and Young Guns Challenge races respectively.