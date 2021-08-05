Valentino Rossi calls time on illustrious career after 25 years

The ‘Doctor’ announced on Thursday that he will hang up his leathers after an illustrious career spanning 25 years in Grand Prix racing.

The nine-time champion won the premier class title seven times, winning 89 races – 116 Grands Prix in total – since his debut in 1996. The Italian star also claimed 235 podiums during that time.

Rossi, who will go down as one of the greatest riders the sport has ever seen, made his announcement during a special press conference ahead of the Styrian MotoGP.

Italian motorcycling great Valentino Rossi.

The Petronas Yamaha rider said: “I said I would take a decision for next year after the summer break, and I decided to stop at the end of the season.

“Unfortunately this will be my last half season as a MotoGP rider. And it'’ difficult, it’s a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, I’ve done that for I think more or less 30 years.

“Next year, my life will change. But it was great, I’ve enjoyed it very much, it’s been a long, long journey and it was really, really fun. It’s 25, 26 years in the World Championship, so it was great.

“And I had a unforgettable moments with all my guys, the guys who work for me, so... I don’t have a lot to say! Just this.”