VIDEO: Armoy Road Races abandoned 'in the interests of safety'

The 10th anniversary Armoy Road Races meeting was abandoned due to poor weather on Saturday.

No racing took place on Saturday at the County Antrim course and the decision was announced at 1:35pm by Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy.

Fans take shelter from the rain at the Armoy Road Races on Saturday.

In the morning, race paramedic Allister MacSorley, a member of the MCUI Medical Team, was involved in a collision on the course with a medical van on the Lagge Road.

Mr MacSorley is the son of retired Irish road racing ‘Flying Doctor’ Fred MacSorley.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and his condition is described as 'critical but stable'.

Leading riders Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney later carried out an inspection of the course along with race officials.

Poor weather hit the 10th anniversary meeting of the Armoy Road Races on Saturday in County Antrim.

With rain continuing to fall and further bad weather forecast for the afternoon, the organisers took the decision to abandon racing.

Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “Given the conditions of the course and the weather today, due consideration has taken place by the stewards officiating and the Clerk of the Course, in addition to senior competitors. A decision has been made in the interest of safety to abandon this meeting.

“The Club would like to thank and acknowledge the support of the competitors, sponsors, volunteers and public. We can only look forward to next year’s event.”