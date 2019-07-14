Walderstown Road Races abandoned following serious crash

Racing has been abandoned at the Walderstown Road Races in Athlone following a serious crash on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Senior Support race at the County Westmeath meeting. The competitor involved has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin.

No further official details are available at present.

Earlier, Derek Sheils maintained his winning run in the Superbike class on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki. Sheils, who is coming off double successes at Kells and Skerries, beat Michael Sweeney by 3.5 seconds in the Open race, with Derek McGee taking third.

McGee is making his racing return from injury after a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT in June. The Mullingar man had been leading the race until an apparent mistake saw him drop back through the field.

