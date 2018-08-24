WATCH: 30th anniversary Honda RC30 display at Classic TT

A pop-up museum marking the 30th anniversary of the legendary Honda RC30 opened the public on Friday at the Classic TT.

Bikes raced by Joey Dunlop, Robert Dunlop, Carl Fogarty, Phillip McCallen, Kenny Irons and Fred Merkel are among those on display.

A Honda RC30 raced by Joey Dunlop is amongst the machines on display at the Classic TT.

The RC30 is inextricably linked to the history of the Isle of Man TT and made its mark from the outset in the 1988 Formula One TT, which Joey Dunlop won on an early version of the bike, setting an outright lap record in the process.



The exotic new Honda was actually released in Japan in 1987 but only came to Europe in 1988 and made an instant impact when Fred Merkel won the inaugural World Superbike Championship riders and manufacturers title, repeating the feat the following year.

In a separate display, the original Sports Motorcycle Ducati famously ridden to victory in the Formula 1 race by Mike Hailwood on his TT comeback in 1978 is also on show.

One of the most iconic machines in motorcycle racing history, the bike has been supplied for the event by New York based collector Larry Auriana.

John McGuinness is due to ride the bike on a parade lap on Saturday to mark 40 years since Hailwood wrote himself into the history books with his incredible victory, which came 11 years after he last raced at the TT.

