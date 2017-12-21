WATCH: Adam McLean looks ahead to 2018

Tobermore's Adam McLean has joined Isle of Man-based Team IMR for the 2018 road racing season, with backing from quinnstheprinters.com.

The 21-year-old impressed this season as he clinched an excellent fourth place at the North West 200 and also shone as the best newcomer at the Isle of Man TT, where he lapped at over 120mph in the Supersport class.

Adam McLean pictured with the new Team IMR BMW S1000RR he will race on the roads in 2018. Looking on are team sponsor Peter Bradley, MD of quinnstheprinters.com with Ian Moffit, team principal of IMR.

McLean also toasted another major international podium result at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in the Supertwins race and is regarded as one the sport's brightest young prospects.

He will ride a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class plus a BMW S1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races at the international meetings next year.