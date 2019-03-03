WATCH: BSB star Richard Cooper looks ahead to his North West 200 debut

British championship star Richard Cooper is gearing up to make his road racing debut at the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

Cooper will ride the factory Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the Superbike races and will also compete in the Superstock class.

Richard Cooper on the Buildbase Suzuki at the Sunflower Trophy race last October.

The 35-year-old from Nottingham is a former British Superstock 1000 champion and rode in BSB last season, winning the final race of the championship at Brands Hatch.

Cooper made his debut at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in County Down last October, where he chalked up a treble in the Superbike class and won the feature race on the Buildbase Suzuki for Stuart and Steve Hicken’s team.

He was among the special guests in attendance at the North West 200 launch events held in Coleraine and Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

The 90th anniversary meeting of the North West 200 will take place from May 14-18.