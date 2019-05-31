WATCH: John Burrows says weather woe is causing 'serious problems' for race teams and riders at the Isle of Man TT

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team owner John Burrows says the run of inclement weather at the Isle of Man TT has left race teams, riders and the organisers facing an uphill struggle.

Only two qualifying sessions have been completed so far, with a continuation of the poor weather on the Isle of Man forcing Friday's afternoon and evening sessions to be called off.

John Burrows with former Burrows Engineering rider Davey Todd at the paddock on Friday afternoon.

Saturday has been set aside for additional qualifying, with the RST Superbike and Locate.im Sidecar races moved to a revised Sunday schedule.

However, this is subject to change with more rain forecast over the weekend.