Isle of Man TT Sidecar champions Ben and Tom Birchall blast through the top of Barregarrow on the opening lap of the second Sidecar race in 2017.

The popular Mansfield brothers won both races around the Mountain Course last year on their IEG Racing LCR outfit to increase their haul of TT wins to six.

Ben and Tom Birchall celebrate after winning both Sidecar races at last year's Isle of Man TT.

They also set a new lap record for the class at 117.119mph. The Birchalls will return to defend their titles at the event in June.