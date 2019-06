With little in the way of on-track action at the Isle of Man TT so far, we had a look around the paddock on Friday at some of the machines that will be in action during race week.

Michael Rutter's Bathams/Aspire-Ho Honda RCV machine is attracting plenty of attention amongst the TT fans in particular, while there were also large crowds at the Mugen awning, where the TT Zero bikes set to be raced by Rutter and John McGuinness were on display.