Wet weather thwarts Tuesday's practice sessions at Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix

Practice for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix was cancelled on Tuesday evening due to heavy rain around the Mountain Course.

Only one qualifying evening has gone ahead so far on Monday, which was cut short following a red flag incident at the start of the Senior/Junior Classic qualifying session. The session was not re-started after a heavy shower at Brandish coupled with fading light saw the action called off.

It was later confirmed that Mark Herbertson was the rider involved in the incident at the Black Hut, which occurred as the Superbike session was nearing an end. He was taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital where his condition was described as stable. The English rider was due to have surgery on a leg injury on Tuesday.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson hoped to run a Classic Senior and Junior session at the start of the evening on Tuesday in a change to the schedule, but poor weather once again thwarted the organisers on the Isle of Man.

This year’s TT races were hit by some of the worst continuous wet weather in recent memory and it has been another frustrating start to the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.

Practice was due to get underway at 6.20pm but a number of short delays were announced before Thompson finally cancelled the session at approximately 6.50pm as a result of heavy rain around the 37.73-mile course.

Wednesday’s forecast on the Isle of Man does not offer much cause for optimism with heavy rain showers expected in the evening.

The provisional schedule is as follows:

18.00: All roads closed around the TT Mountain Course

18.20-19.10: Classic TT Junior and Senior

19.15-20.00: Classic TT Lightweight and Superbike

21.00: All Roads Open