Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘What a feeling it was’ – that was the verdict from Castlederg teenager Cole McCullough following a maiden EMX 125 Championship podium appearance in Italy.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone moment arrived over round three of the championship at Riola Sand, Sardegna.

“It has been a long time coming but finally I stood on the podium and what a feeling it was,” said McCullough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fastest in free practice and the only rider to break the 1.50s barrier before taking the Dream Team Fantic to eighth across timed practice.

Castlederg's Cole McCullough claimed his maiden EMX 125 Championship podium in Sardena. (Photo by MXJULY)

In his opening race he started just outside the top 10 before moving into P4 by lap three. On the following lap, he unfortunately tucked the front and dropped to 14th.

However the determined Ulster rider charged through the field to battle for fourth before crossing the line in fifth.

“I knew coming into race two it was going to be tough to get on the podium,” said McCullough. “After getting squeezed out by factory Fantic rider Francesco Bellei off the start it became even harder as I was outside the top 20 by turn two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brilliant ride saw him into the top five by lap three and McCullough quickly dealt with the three riders in front to move into second and close on race leader Italy’s Nicolo Alvisi.

Before the chequered flag, Hungarian KTM rider Aron Katona took over at the front, dropping McCullough to third. Fifth and third proved enough for his first overall EMX 125 podium.

McCullough will be back in action this weekend for round four of the EMX 125 Championship in Trentino, Italy.

“This has been a long journey for me which would not have been possible without the help of Roger Magee, who gave me the opportunity to start competing at this level in 2022,” said McCullough. “Also my sponsors Woodside Logistics Group, Carmichael Cars, Beyond Signage, GMP Industrial and Holm Networks, Bob from Goggletek, Nutt Travel and Trevor Calderwood who have continued to support my journey, every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am also very grateful for the funding from the Mary Peters Trust and, last but not least, Tim Dane and Jan van Hastenberg from Holland for the new race engines they build for me.