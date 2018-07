Northern Ireland motorcycling fans were left shocked and saddened when they learned of the death of popular Ulsterman and gifted racer, William Dunlop in Co. Dublin at the weekend.

To launch our picture special of 26 photographs documenting William Dunlop’s professional career, click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the photograph above or click on the link, also above.

William Dunlop is survived by his partner Janine and daughter Ella.