Wilson Craig Racing sack Joey Thompson after disappointing Isle of Man TT | Darryl Tweed and Pierre Yves Bian join Darren Gilpin's outfit

Team owner Darren Gilpin has brought Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed back into the line-up and has signed impressive French rider Pierre Yves Bian, who was a Supertwin winner at the North West 200 in May following the exclusion of Richard Cooper from the results.

Tweed finished 14th on the Wilson Craig Honda in the opening Supersport race at the North West but was unable to compete at the TT after he was let down financially. The former double Manx Grand Prix winner will ride a 600 WCR Honda this weekend at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath.

Gilpin said: “We are looking forward to working with both Darryl and Pierre for the remainder of 2022. I don’t like rider changes midway through a season, but we have certain expectations and Joey’s recent results haven’t met them.

Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed rode for the Wilson Craig Racing team at the North West 200.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to make and we would like to wish Joey every success in the future.”

Yves Bian is set to compete at the IRRC round at Horice in the Czech Republic in August and will also join Tweed at the Armoy Road Races in July.

A delighted Tweed said: “I am absolutely over the moon be to given another chance to ride the Wilson Craig machines.

“This has helped me out massively and has taken a huge load off my mind as I really didn’t think that I would get a chance to race again in 2022.

French rider Pierre Yves Bian in action at the Isle of Man TT.

“With Darren’s permission we will head down to the Kells Road Races this weekend, and I’m full of excitement to be able to ride for the Wilson Craig Racing Team again.”

Bian – fourth in the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT last week on the VAS Engine Paton – said he had followed the Wilson Craig Racing team since childhood.

“I am very grateful to Darren Gilpin for the opportunity to ride for this iconic team,” he said.

“I have followed the team for many years since I was a child and now to be riding for them is just amazing.

Yorkshire's Joey Thompson has been let go by Wilson Craig Racing team owner Darren Gilpin.