Wiz Norton Racing says Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson “very much remains part” of the team after Michael Dunlop was confirmed to be riding their WRS 588 Norton Rotary at the Classic TT this month.

Anderson posted on his Facebook page a few days ago that he was “absolutely gutted” after learning that the machine would be unavailable to him, leaving him looking for another ride.

Wiz Racing said they were only able to run one machine this year and that the chance to work with 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop was an “unmissable opportunity”.

A statement issued on Wiz Norton Racing’s behalf by the Classic TT press office said that Banbridge man Anderson “understands” the situation.

Shaun Anderson won the Classic Superbike race on the Wiz Norton at the Tandragee 100 in June - the team's first Irish road racing venture. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“We have worked with Shaun for a number of years, both at the Classic TT/MGP and at the TT, where we have run him in the Supersport and Superstock classes,” it read.

“We understand Shaun’s disappointment to miss out on riding the Norton again on this occasion, but we discussed it with him as a team, and he understands that running Michael was an unmissable opportunity for the us.

“Shaun will still be riding our DKW W2000 in the Historic Junior class, and he firmly remains part of the WizNorton Racing team.”

Practice for the Classic TT begins on Wednesday, August 20, with race days on Wednesday, August 27 and Friday, August 29.