World Superbikes: Alvaro Bautista powers to fourth win in a row over reigning champion Jonathan Rea

Man of the moment Alvaro Bautista extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship with a dominant victory in race one at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand on Saturday.

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea sealed second place on his Kawasaki behind the Spaniard, who powered his fourth win in a row on the Aruba.it Ducati by 8.2 seconds.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista has now won the first four races of the 2019 World Superbike Championship.

Former MotoGP rider Bautista has now set a new record as the only rookie ever to win their first four races as he produced another impressive display on the Panigale V4 R.

He has increased his advantage at the top to 18 points over Ulsterman Rea, who had to settle for the runner-up spot once more after finishing second three times behind the red Ducati at Phillip Island.

Alex Lowes claimed the final place on the rostrum ahead of his Pata Yamaha team-mate, Michael van der Mark, while Leon Haslam crossed the line in fifth position on the second of the factory Kawasaki machines.

Marco Melandri completed the top six on the GRT Yamaha ahead of team-mate Sandro Cortese.

There was disappointment for Eugene Laverty, who crashed out at Turn 12 on the Go Eleven Ducati.