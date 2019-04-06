World Superbikes Aragon: Magnificent seven for Alvaro Bautista as Jonathan Rea battles his way to runner-up spot

Unstoppable Alvaro Bautista was in seventh heaven as the Ducati rider once again blitzed his rivals to extend his lead in the World Superbike Championship over Jonathan Rea.

Bautista disappeared at the front as he left the field in his wake on the Panigale V4-R, but in a drama-filled race behind him, reigning champion Rea pulled out all the stops to keep Welsh rider Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Ducati) behind him to secure his seventh straight runner-up finish.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista made it seven wins in a row as he won race one at Aragon on the Aruba.it Ducati.

There was massive disappointment for Toomebridge man Eugene Laverty, who was right in contention for the rostrum behind Rea and Davies on the final lap when he crashed out on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

For Rea, it was damage limitation once more as Bautista won his seventh race in a row, becoming the first Spanish rider to win a World Superbike race in Spain since Ruben Xaus in 2007.

More to follow.