World Superbikes: Racing at Jerez cancelled following Dean Berta Vinales crash
Saturday’s opening World Superbike race has been cancelled following an incident in the first World Supersport 300 race at Jerez in Spain.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:10 pm
Updated
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 1:52 pm
The announcement was made by Race Direction after Spanish rider Dean Berta Vinales was involved in a multi-rider crash at Turn 2 at the start of Lap 11. Crash victim Vinales, who is 15-years-old, is the cousin of MotoGP star Maverick Vinales.
A delay was initially declared to the start of the first WSBK race before a further update was issued by the organisers, which said: ‘Following an incident in World Supersport 300 Race 1 involving #25 Dean Berta Vinales, the remaining on track activity on Saturday has been cancelled’.
More to follow.