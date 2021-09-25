World Superbikes: Racing at Jerez cancelled following Dean Berta Vinales crash

The announcement was made by Race Direction after Spanish rider Dean Berta Vinales was involved in a multi-rider crash at Turn 2 at the start of Lap 11. Crash victim Vinales, who is 15-years-old, is the cousin of MotoGP star Maverick Vinales.

A delay was initially declared to the start of the first WSBK race before a further update was issued by the organisers, which said: ‘Following an incident in World Supersport 300 Race 1 involving #25 Dean Berta Vinales, the remaining on track activity on Saturday has been cancelled’.