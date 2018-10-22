WSBK: Eugene Laverty on lookout for new team as Tom Sykes heads up Shaun Muir BMW effort

Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Apriilia.
Former World Superbike Championship runner-up Eugene Laverty has been left out in the cold after confirmation that Shaun Muir will run a BMW team in 2019, headed up by Tom Sykes.

Yorkshireman Sykes has left the Kawasaki Racing Team, with world champion Jonathan Rea due to be joined by newly-crowned British Superbike champ Leon Haslam next season on the Ninja ZX-10RR.

Toome man Eugene Laverty.

Muir has switched back to a factory-supported effort with BMW after running Aprilia machinery for two seasons.

With Sykes joined in the new-look SMR line-up by by Superstock 1000 champion Markus Reiterbeger, Laverty has been left without a place in the team for 2019.

Toomebridge man Laverty finished as the runner-up in the championship to Sykes in 2013.

He is currently ninth in the championship standings, but lost ground following a crash at Buriram in Thailand at the beginning of the season, which ruled him out of action.

The 32-year-old former MotoGP rider suffered a broken pelvis in the incident in March. He made his racing return at Imola in Italy in May.