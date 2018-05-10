WSBK: Eugene Laverty returns to competitive action at Imola

Eugene Laverty has been passed to participate in FP1 at Imola in Italy on Friday as the Milwaukee Aprilia rider makes his World Superbike return from injury.



Laverty has been out since breaking his pelvis in a crash in race two in Thailand in March, when he was unavoidably struck by another rider after sliding off.

He had initially targeted his comeback at Donington Park this month, but Laverty has recovered faster than expected.

The Northern Ireland rider will be reviewed after FP1 before being cleared to compete over the weekend.

Laverty said: “It’s so nice to be back here and have everybody welcome you back and get to see the team again. It seems like a long time because it’s been six weeks now and I’m itching to get back.

“It was important not to have any distractions and after a few weeks in hospital, I spent the next month at home recovering in Ireland.

“It was frustrating to have the crash and then I got struck by another rider because the bike had been showing so much potential, although I hadn’t quite delivered a result yet.

“Suddenly I had to sit out a few races but my aim is to pick up where I left off and try and get a solid race result.”