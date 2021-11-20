WSBK Indonesia: Jonathan Rea facing ‘unrealistic’ title bid after rain thwarts opening race

A heavy thunderstorm hit the Mandalika International Street Circuit, forcing the organisers to delay the start. As conditions continued to worsen, Race 1 was rescheduled for 0300 GMT on Sunday, replacing the Superpole race, while Race 2 will take place as originally planned at 0700 GMT, both over 21 laps of the new 4.3km circuit on the island of Lombok.

The Superpole sprint race has now been cancelled leaving a total of 50 points available on Sunday at the championship finale.

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by 30 points ahead of the last two races of 2021 and the six-time world champion’s job has now become even more difficult, with fewer points up for grabs as a result of the revamped programme.

Jonathan Rea makes his way back to the Kawasaki pit-box after rain lashed the Mandalika International Street Circuit ahead of Race 1 on Saturday.

Rea said: “Having no race today makes it a difficult and unrealistic challenge but you also have to keep fighting until the end, because you never know what the weather is going to do.

“There could be the same kind of thing tomorrow. We just have to wake up and see how it is going to be. My mindset is to go out and do the best I can.

“Even before this weekend it was difficult, but I was relishing that challenge when I saw some rain. I thought it was an opportunity because in heavy rain I am quite strong,” he added.

“We have been playing catch-up from FP1 this weekend but I feel like we have been getting there and the bike is quite strong with our tyre choice for the races. We will have to see tomorrow.”

Jonathan Rea is 30 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu with two races of the 2021 World Superbike Championship remaining in Indonesia on Sunday.

