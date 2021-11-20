WSBK Indonesia: Jonathan Rea's title prospects dented as Saturday's race postponed due to torrential rain

A heavy thunderstorm hit the Mandalika International Street Circuit, forcing the organisers to delay the start. As conditions continued to worsen, Race 1 was rescheduled for 0300 GMT on Sunday, replacing the Superpole race, while Race 2 will take place as originally planned at 0700 GMT, both over 21 laps of the new 4.3km circuit on the island of Lombok.

The Superpole sprint race has now been cancelled leaving a total of 50 points available on Sunday at the championship finale.

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by 30 points ahead of the last two races of 2021 and the six-time world champion’s job has now become even more difficult, with fewer points up for grabs as a result of the revamped programme.

Jonathan Rea is 30 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu with two races of the 2021 World Superbike Championship remaining in Indonesia on Sunday.

