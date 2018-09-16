WSBK: Jonathan Rea doubles up at Portimao to close in on fourth world crown

Jonathan Rea made it six World Superbike victories on the spin as he completed a double at Portimao in Portugal.

It was Rea’s third successive brace as the Ulster rider powers towards a record-equalling fourth world crown, which would see him draw level with Carl Fogarty.

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea has now won six World Superbike races in a row as he closes in on a fourth title.

The factory Kawasaki rider, who started from row three based on the reverse grid rules following his dominant win in Saturday’s opening race, scythed through the field before becoming involved in a battle with Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Ducati).

Rea, who had forced his way up to third by the end of the first lap, caught Davies and the pair exchanged passes before the reigning champion was able to make a break after a clinical pass at Turn 10 on lap 12.

From there, Rea held station at the front until the finish, with PATA Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark also finding his way past Davies to slot into second.

The Dutch rider began to close the deficit slightly to Rea, but the Ulsterman was able to respond and he went on to secure his 12th win of the season by 1.1 seconds.

Marco Melandri demoted his Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Davies to fourth, with Tom Sykes (Kawasaki) and Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) completing the top six. Eugene Laverty finished seventh on the second of the Milwaukee Aprilia machines.

Rea now leads Davies by 116 points with three rounds and 150 points to play for.

Round 11 of the championship will take place at Magny-Course in France from September 28-30.