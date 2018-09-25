WSBK: Jonathan Rea 'excited' by prospect of record fourth title at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea has vowed to keep things simple as he prepares for his first chance to wrap up a record fourth consecutive World Superbike title this weekend at Magny-Cours in France.

The Kawasaki rider leads the championship by 116 points from Wales’ Chaz Davies and Rea and heads into the 11th round of the series in sparkling form following a run of six wins on the bounce.

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea made history when he won the World Superbike title for a third successive year in 2017 at Magny-Cours in France.

Rea’s double in the previous round at Portimao in Portugal was his third on the spin after dominant performances at Laguna Seca and Misano prior to the summer break.

The 32-year-old became the first rider in history to win the title in three successive seasons when he clinched the championship last year at Magny-Cours, and Rea is hoping for a similar outcome this weekend.

He said: “I am really excited to go to Magny Cours, especially after the last races where our bike and package has been really strong. I have incredible memories from last year and this weekend marks the first opportunity we have to try to clinch a world championship.

“But, I am trying to put that to the back of my mind and attack the weekend like every other weekend – work methodically with my family, all the team and our bike to find the best race set-up we can.

“The weather forecast looks like it is going to be stable throughout the weekend. The target is simple, like at Portimao and the last few rounds, to go out and try to win two races.”

Race one takes place at 12:00 BST on Saturday, when Rea could win the title if he extends his advantage to 125 points.

England’s Carl Fogarty is the only rider ever to have won the World Superbike Championship four times. Earlier this year, Rea surpassed Fogarty’s benchmark of 59 victories and the Northern Ireland man has now won more individual races that any other rider, with his double at Portimao putting him on 66 career triumphs.