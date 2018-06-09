WSBK: Jonathan Rea overtakes Carl Fogarty's record with 60th win at Brno

Jonathan Rea claimed his 60th World Superbike victory at Brno in the Czech Republic on Saturday to overtake Carl Fogarty’s record of all-time wins.

The Kawasaki rider hit the front on the opening lap and gradually pulled away from team-mate Tom Sykes, going on to wrap up a milestone triumph by over five seconds.

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea dominated race one at Brno in the Czech Republic on Saturday to claim his 60th victory in World Superbikes.

Italian rider Marco Melandri caught and passed Sykes in the closing stages to snatch the runner-up spot on the Aruba.it Ducati.

Rea said: “I want to keep living this dream and try and to get 60 wins is nice, but I want to keep pulling away and that is the motivation to keep going.”

The race was stopped when Michael Ruben Rinaldi crashed out at Turn 5 on the third lap, forcing a red flag after the air fence was damaged by the his Ducati. In the first restart, a technical issue with the starting lights led to an abandonment, resulting in a another restart.

Behind the podium finishers, Michael van der Mark took fourth ahead of his Pata Yamaha team-mate Alex Lowes, while Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty had a solid ride to sixth on the Milwaukee Aprilia.

Race two will take place at 12:00 BST on Sunday.