WSBK: Jonathan Rea stretches title lead with dominant Imola victory

Jonathan Rea dominated race one at Imola in Italy to extend his lead in the World Superbike Championship to 42 points.

The Kawasaki rider, who can equal Carl Fogarty’s record of 59 career victories with another win on Sunday, controlled the race on the Ninja ZX-10RR from the start and had opened a gap of more than three seconds over team-mate Tom Sykes by the halfway point.

Rea was never troubled as he went on to claim his first win at Imola since 2015, stamping his authority on the championship as he chases a fourth successive world crown.

Aruba.it Ducati rider Chaz Davies endured a nightmare start to the race and lost all prospect of mounting a challenge when he dropped from third to seventh off the line, before losing more ground when he ran on through the Variante Bassa chicane.

His team-mate, Marco Melandri, finished third behind Sykes, with Davies battling back for fourth.

The top six was completed by Xavi Fores on the Barni Racing Ducati and Michael van der Mark (PATA Yamaha).

Eugene Laverty finished 12th on the Milwaukee Aprilia as the Toome man made his return from injury.

Race two is scheduled for 12:00 BST on Sunday.