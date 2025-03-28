Yamaha boss Paul Denning says Jonathan Rea's recovery 'going incredibly well' but Assen World Superbike return 'TBC'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Ballyclare man has been out of action after sustaining several fractures to his left foot in a crash during a final pre-season test at Phillip Island in Australia ahead of the first round at the iconic circuit at the end of February.
Rea is also watching from the sidelines at this weekend’s second round at Portimao in Portugal, where his place in the official Pata Maxus Yamaha squad has been filled by test rider and former British Superbike challenger Jason O’Halloran, who joins Andrea Locatelli in the line-up.
Yesterday, Denning admitted that 119-time race winner Rea was “still TBC” for Assen, but provided a positive update.
“Rea’s recovery is going incredibly well considering the extent of the injury, he's throwing everything at it,” said Denning.
“He'll be back someday and it's a testament of his commitment to this team.
“It's tough because the body can only heal so fast and it’s a pretty extensive amount of damage to the foot no matter what you throw at it.
“It's going about as well as we could hope and more; he still can't bear weight on the foot yet, but he can train.
“We couldn’t ask for more from him but for now he is TBC for Assen.” Earlier this month, Rea said he would only return when his injuries are properly healed to avoid any potential further setbacks.
“It's always difficult when you are injured, and you’re asked about a timeframe,” said the 38-year-old on his official social media channels.
“I am 100 percent committed to being on the bike as fast as I can, but WorldSBK is at such a competitive level right now I only want to come back on the bike when I know I can give 100 percent as that’s what my team, Yamaha and I deserve.
“It’s hard to be patient, but we are going through the process.”
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the times in practice yesterday at Portimao despite missing FP1 because of a technical issue.