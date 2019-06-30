Young gun Eunan McGlinchey leads British Superstock 600 title charge after narrow victory at Knockhill

Young Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey leads the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship after a thrilling victory over fellow Northern Ireland rider Korie McGreevy at Knockhill.

McGlinchey narrowly edged out McGreevy (Century Racing Triumph) in the previous round at Brands Hatch to clinch his maiden victory in the series on the Team 109 Kawasaki and the pair were inseparable once again at round five of the championship.

They pulled away from the chasing pack and went head-to-head at the Scottish track, with reigning Junior Supersport champion McGlinchey getting the verdict by only 0.054 seconds on the line.

McGlinchey now leads the championship by 10 points from Shane Richardson, who finished third in the race.

Aaron Clifford, who was eighth behind Kevin Keyes, is joint third in the points standings, with McGreevy a further six points back in fourth.

Simon Reid crossed the line in 10th position. Sam Laffins came home in 12th.