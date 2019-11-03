Young racer tragiclly killed at MotoGP round at Sepang

A 20-year-old rider tragically lost his life at the MotoGP round at Sepang in Malaysia.

Afridza Munandar was competing in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, a support race on the schedule, when he was involved in an incident at Turn 10 on the opening lap.

He received immediate medical care at the side of the track before being taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital by medical helicopter. Sadly, Munandar later succumbed to his injuries.

After winning two races and finishing on the podium four times this season, the Indonesian rider was set to fight for the Asian Talent Cup title at Sepang.

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow expressed his sympathy to the dead rider's family on Twitter, writing: “Really sad news. Thoughts are with Afridza and all his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.”

MotoGP world champion, Marc Márquez, also paid tribute, saying it was a “sad day for motorcycling. RIP Afridza”.

A statement issued by the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup organisers confirmed the tragic news.

It read: “Following an incident in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup race at Sepang International Circuit on Saturday, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Afridza Munandar.

“The incident occurred at Turn 10 on Lap 1, with the race Red Flagged immediately thereafter. The 20-year-old first received medical attention by the side of the track before being transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital by helicopter.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, Munandar sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

“Munandar was a standout rider in the 2019 IATC season, taking two wins, two second places and two third-place finishes in a season that had seen him poised to fight for the Championship this weekend.

“The FIM, FIM Asia, Dorna Sports, and all those in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup pass on our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Munandar.”