motorsport

County Tyrone scholar, Cameron Dawson jets out to Spain next week to test his new 300 Ninja 400 Kawasaki in preparation for his forthcoming onslaught on the Dickies Junior Supersport championship.

For the 14-year-old this will be his second season competing on the mainland, where last year he rode in the Thundersport series, which gave him the chance to learn some of the circuits that he will race on this year.

In his rookie year in Britain, Cameron took second place in the Superteen Championship, which saw him take wins and Lap records at the final race meeting at Snetterton.

Combining his Thundersport championship, Dawson also found time to compete in the USBK Junior Cup Series, finishing Third overall, despite missing rounds.

Now entering his third season of short circuits, the former Minimoto and Pit Bike champion,( Five Championships!) has already scored 16 wins and numerous Podium finishes.

Dawson will begin his 2019 racing campaign at the AJ Plumbing Supplies USBK Championship meeting at Bishopscourt on the 30th March.

Easter Sunday will see the first of the 8 rounds of BSB 300 Supersport Championship take place at Silverstone, which will result in an overnight return home in order to compete at Kirkistown on Easter Monday.

Dawson will join fellow Ulster riders ; Andrew Smyth, James McManus, along with BSB debutants, Rhys Coates and Curtis Trimble in the Dickies Junior Supersport Championship, won last year by rookie, Eunan McGlinchey

Certainly busy season ahead for the Team KMR.Dawson22 race team, however before the race season starts, Cameron has another important date to fufill, this Saturday night, Stormont Hotel , Belfast, being the venue for a Kick Boxing night, in which Cameron is one of the main contestants!

Photos; Baylon McCaughey

