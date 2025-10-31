Daryl Gurney will face Brendan Dolan in the first round of the Players Championship Finals

​Daryl Gurney will face his Northern Ireland compatriot Brendan Dolan in the first round of the Players Championship Finals.

​The former World Cup partners have been paired together at the tournament, which gets under way at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from November 21-23.

The £600,000 tournament features the top 64 players on the Players Championship rankings following the conclusion of the 34-event 2025 Players Championship season.

Elsewhere, Grand Slam semi-finalist Mickey Mansell – from Clonoe – awaits world number five James Wade.

Gurney won the World Cup for Northern Ireland back in June with Broughshane’s Josh Rock and the latter meets former World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens.

The tie of the round is undoubtedly defending champion Luke Humphries taking on Gian van Veen.

Humphries retained the title with victory over Luke Littler 12 months ago, and he will begin his bid for a third consecutive crown against Van Veen, in a repeat of last weekend’s European Championship final which was won by the latter.

Littler, meanwhile, will return to Minehead as the number 36 seed, and he will take on Sweden’s number one Jeffrey de Graaf, with Ross Smith or Niko Springer awaiting the winner in Round Two.