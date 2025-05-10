'At this point, I don't care': Rory McIlroy reveals correlation between stepping back from 'politics' and recent success

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 10th May 2025, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rory McIlroy admits there’s likely a correlation between him stepping back from the “politics” of golf and his current superb form which peaked with collecting a maiden Masters crown.

Over recent years, McIlroy has been thrust into a position of unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour in their battle against Saudi-backed LIV Golf which has caused a huge change in the sport.

With talks ongoing over both entities combining once again in the near future, McIlroy has decided to direct his full focus towards the course and has reaped major benefits from doing so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The world number two has celebrated significant success over the past 13 months, winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry last April before adding a fourth Wells Fargo Championship title to his collection alongside wins at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship.

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his caddie Harry Diamond before hitting a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his caddie Harry Diamond before hitting a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his caddie Harry Diamond before hitting a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

McIlroy then ticked off a career milestone last month, becoming only the sixth player in history to complete the grand slam after edging Justin Rose in a Masters play-off at Augusta.

The 36-year-old is looking to defend his Truist Championship (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship) crown this weekend, currently sitting five shots off the lead heading into Saturday’s third round and says he has adopted a care-free attitude.

"I think so,” said McIlroy when asked if there’s a correlation. “Certainly not involved too much in the politics of everything, and even just not being involved with even the – you know, being on the board of this TOUR and just talking about changes to the TOUR Championship and all that, like I have no idea what's going on.

"I think at this point, I don't care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I want to play golf, and the reason I got into this game was to shoot scores and try to play the best golf possible and not really be concerned about how the TOUR is run or the business of the TOUR.

“It was good to do it. It was a great experience. But I'm happy with where I'm at right now.

"We all have our own challenges, and if my challenge is to try to focus on the present and not think about a dream come true a few weeks ago, then that's a pretty good challenge to have.”

Related topics:Rory McIlroyLIV GolfShane Lowry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice