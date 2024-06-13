Belfast archer Patrick Huston takes home silver medal at European Grand Prix
Individual archer, Patrick Huston, competed in the recurve men’s division and defeated Moldova’s Dan Olaru 10-9 in a shoot-off to reach the gold final.
In the fight for first place, Patrick competed against Israeli archer, Roy Dror, and while both archers were consistent throughout the match, Dror was the eventual winner, 6-0.
Patrick said: “I’m chuffed with taking silver. It’s great to see that all the work I’ve put in coming back from injury is paying off like this at a high level. I’d like to thank my team for all the support going through these matches!
"During the match I was pretty singularly focused upon my shooting and the technical work I did post qualifying, along with the form elements I know I need to maintain to shoot my best arrow groups.”
With the final quota tournament for securing Olympic Games spots less than one week away, the Grand Prix gave Great Britain recurve archers a great opportunity to get some last minute practice in before setting off to Antalya, Turkey. Here they will compete for one last time internationally before the Olympic GB team is announced.
