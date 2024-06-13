Belfast archer Patrick Huston wins individual silver medal at the Archery European Grand Prix. Photo: World Archery

In the lead up to the final qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games, Belfast’s Patrick Huston has won a silver medal at the European Archery Grand Prix in Poreč, Croatia.

Individual archer, Patrick Huston, competed in the recurve men’s division and defeated Moldova’s Dan Olaru 10-9 in a shoot-off to reach the gold final.

In the fight for first place, Patrick competed against Israeli archer, Roy Dror, and while both archers were consistent throughout the match, Dror was the eventual winner, 6-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick said: “I’m chuffed with taking silver. It’s great to see that all the work I’ve put in coming back from injury is paying off like this at a high level. I’d like to thank my team for all the support going through these matches!

"During the match I was pretty singularly focused upon my shooting and the technical work I did post qualifying, along with the form elements I know I need to maintain to shoot my best arrow groups.”