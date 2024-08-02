Cole McCullough in action at Lommel, Belgium in the EMX 250 Championship

Cole McCullough was in action at the EMX 250 round at Lommel in Belgium on a 250 Fantic for the first time.

In free practice the Castlederg rider, who just turned 16-years-old a few weeks ago, was 14th fastest. Out of sixty qualifiers he ended up 19th fastest for his two races.

In race one he made a decent start before slipping off and dropping back through the order. He fought back to 11th, however with five minutes to go, he collided with a rider who fell in front of him. He battled through to 16th bythe chequered flag.

After a disappointing start in race two, which saw him 27th off the gate, he was back inside the top twenty by the end of the opening lap. The local rider put in some really fast laps, carving his way through to a brilliant 13th at the flag.

“We had used the bike for training over the winter and decided to do the Lommell round as it was good to keep racing before the next round of the EMX 125 in Sweden on 11th August”, he explained.

“It was a great experience racing the 250 for the first time at the toughest track on the calendar. In that class of opposition I was really pleased with my pace and results, especially race two."

With a couple of offers on the table for 2025, McCullough, one of the brightest talents in Irish MX, is already in the shop window to move up into the EMX 250 class next season.

Currently lying 18th in the EMX 125 Championship, he must be in with a shout of a Team Ireland place for the MXON at Matterley Basin in October.

Loughbrickland’s Jack Meara extended his lead in the Scottish Rookie 250 Championship with three wins at the Woodside MX track, Elgin.

In qualifying he was three seconds faster on the Moto-Cycle GasGas than any of his rivals. In his opening race he came through from third to lead before a mistake, two laps from home, dropped him to second behind Rhys Whyment.

The determined Meara re-took the lead on the last lap to win by nearly two seconds. Again in race two he had to come through the traffic from 4th off the gate to lead and despite a crash, he still managed to claim his second win of the day. He completed a perfect day by taking victory in race three.

“I had just made the move into the lead before making a big mistake coming out of a corner and going down, leaving me in 5th," he said.

"I managed to re-take the lead with three laps remaining. Winning three from three and extending my lead in the Championship was a good day,” smiled Meara.

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin finished third overall and second in the adult ‘B’ class on the Discount Beds Honda, behind unbeaten Londonderry rider Joshua McCorkell on the Aquafix Leak Detection Husqvarna.

In the MX2 class, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished second overall on the Chambers KTM behind winner Charlie Heyman, while Richard McKeown finished 5th overall on the RM22 Husqvarna in the MX1 class.

McKeown also finished second in the two stroke open class, with Ballymoney’s Jordan McCaw completing the podium on his KTM.

The Ballymoney MCC hosts round five of the Ulster and Irish Quadcross and Sidecarcross Championships this Saturday and Sunday at the excellent Magilligan Motocross park.

It will be the first time the series has run at the sand-based Co. Londonderry track and will certainly be a different challenge to the competitors.

The action will be hot and heavy in the various Quadcross classes; Premier Semi Expert sponsored by Gordon Gilchrist Plant Hire & Haulage, the Clubmen, sponsored by Lloyds Datum Group and the youth classes sponsored by ATV Wizard along with the Lisburn Services Sidecarcross class.

It will also be a great chance for spectators to see the Team Ireland riders who will compete in Czech Republic at the FIM Sidecarcross and Quadcross of Nations event in September in action around the spectacular venue.