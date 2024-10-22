Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ian McClure expressed his delight that bowls and para-bowls will be part of the 2026 sporting programme in Glasgow.

The Scottish city has stepped in to host the Commonwealth Games after the state of Victoria in Australia pulled the plug and with a reduced schedule some sports had a nervous wait to see if they would be included in Glasgow 2026.

Bowls and para-bowls are among the sports to make the final cut – although the disciplines and format of the tournament have yet to be decided.

McClure was part of the Team NI fours that took gold in Birmingham at the 2022 games, while Gary Kelly added a silver in the singles.

Double Commonwealth Games champion Ian McClure. (Photo submitted)

“I think it is huge for bowls, the pinnacle of our sport is the Commonwealth Games and at this moment in time we are not an Olympic sport,” said McClure. “To get confirmation that we are in the 10 chosen sports for Glasgow in 2026 is just fantastic.

“With some of the strides we have made in Northern Ireland in para-bowls over the last 18 months this is real like the cherry on top of the cake.

“It would have been very disappointing if bowls wasn’t involved for the sport in general but especially the para side, this is a great opportunity for those persons with a disability to play in a Commonwealth Games and you can’t get much better really.”

Para-bowls has been going from strength to strength.

“We have been playing in various test matches against the home countries, we have recently competed in the European Championships in Ayr in September where Brian Smith and Glen Kauffman in the Men’s Physically Disabled Pairs won a silver medal,” he said. “This gives us great impetus going forward and gives us a real aiming point over the next 18 months to plan, prepare, advertise and get new participants into disability bowls.”

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will take place from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, August 2 in 2026.

The sports programme will include athletics, para athletics, swimming, para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, para track cycling, netball, weightlifting, para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls, para bowls, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

Northern Ireland bowls in on the crest of a wave – at last year’s World Championships the men medalled in every disciple for the first time and the women also brought a medal home in the triples.

“The world champions in the Gold Coast, Australia just over a year ago the men’s team finished second and the ladies’ team secured medals as well, overall a fantastic performance,” said McClure. “For Neil Booth and his high-performance team, it has been a bit of a fairytale over the last three to three-and-a-half years and long may it continue.

“There is a lot of planning and preparation that go into these things, this will now allow Neil and his team to start planning towards Glasgow 2026.”

McClure has the chance to win a third Commonwealth Games gold medal but he knows there is a long road ahead to selection for Team NI.

“There is a massive ‘if’ there," he said. “I’m sure there will be a rigorous selection process as usual so it will be very interesting, we’ll not take our name out of the hat at this moment in time but there will be a lot of hard work before we start thinking along those lines.

“Personally the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle of our sport, we appreciated Birmingham in a slightly more reduced and unique format and in Glasgow this is going to be similar.