Ardmore’s Daniel Coyle made the decision to retire Legacy during the Jumping Individual final after a number of penalties put medal hopes beyond reach in Paris.

Coyle entered the Tuesday morning showdown as one of the final three riders listed in the field – with three top of the leaderboard on clear rounds at that point.

Hopes of matching his previous form of three confidence-boosting clear rounds recorded over the team and individual outings with a performance towards securing his place in the medal jump-off were, however, dashed with penalties.

Once the jump-off proved beyond reach Coyle opted to retire Legacy from the remaining fences at the Chateau de Versailles venue.

Ardmore’s Daniel Coyle reached the Olympic Games final in Paris aboard Legacy at the Jumping Individual equestrian event. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

Steve Guerdat (Switzerland), Maikel van der Vleuten (the Netherlands) and Christian Kukuk (Germany) entered the medal jump-off as the only three to finish the field without penalties.

Coyle qualified on Monday third best overall.

“She’s 14 but her mind doesn’t think it, which is hard sometimes,” said Coyle on Legacy after the heats. “I was expecting her to be more tired but when I felt she was fresh I thought ‘OK, I need to change a little bit how I’m going to rider her today, otherwise I’ll end up making a mistake’.

“After the week she’s had she deserves to be in the final, no matter what. I’d have been disappointed if she wasn’t.”

Coyle managed to recover from illness on Sunday, revealing "a very tough 24 hours".

He entered the final stage in line for a life-changing 24 hours but now departs from Paris with pride in such memorable progress.

The final field featured the top 30 and run in reverse order based on qualifying results, with Coyle therefore in the closing appearances.

Coyle previously helped Team Ireland to seventh in the team showjumping event off another clear to follow up his heats progress.

“Unbelievable – absolutely incredible,” said Coyle at that point. “To jump double clear at the Olympics is just a dream come true.

"She was a little more tired in there today – as was I – there hasn’t been much sleeping done over the last day or two and I’ll be glad of the couple of days’ break now before the individual on Monday.”

Daniel Wiffen's Sunday swimming bronze moved the tally of medals by athletes from Northern Ireland up to seven across six milestone days in our country's sporting history, a run he sparked into life last Tuesday with the 800m triumph for Team Ireland.

Jack McMillan (Team GB), Hannah Scott (Team GB) and Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland) followed Wiffen as delivering the gold standard alongside Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze).

Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean was forced to withdraw from the Olympic Games on Monday night due to injury, hours before the start of her scheduled women’s 1500m heats.