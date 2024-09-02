Dungannon's Deaten Registe has reached the men's 100m breaststroke SB14 final for Team Ireland at the Paralympic Games. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)

Dungannon’s Deaten Registe capped his Paralympic Games debut with sixth in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB14 class final.

Registe arrived in Paris with just one major international meet on his CV but posted 1:07.82 in the Paris showdown won by Canada’s Nicholas Bennett, with Jake Michel (Australia) and Naohide Yamaguchi (Japan) completing the podium.

Registe wrapped up his heat appearance fourth in a field that included world record holder Yamaguchi and Michel, the latter a silver medallist in Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel good, the race went okay but I feel like I’ve got more in me, I’m happy,” he said after the heat. “I just want to go out there, try my best, give it my all and see what I can do.

Chloe MacCombe of Claudy and guide Catherine Sands representing Team Ireland during the women's PTVI para-triathlon at Pont Alexandre III on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

"To make a final on my Paralympic debut, I’m just over the moon, my coach (Stan Sheppard) was here supporting me too.

“It (the support) has been class, watching the racing the last few days has me excited to race, seeing the crowd and stuff, it’s been great.”

Claudy’s MacCombe twins, Chloe and Judith, finished the para-triathlon PTV1 class, respectively, in sixth and eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day five of competition, in the Para Triathlon, Team Ireland athletes put on an impressive display with sisters Chloe and Judith MacCombe, along with their guides Catherine Sands and Eimear Nicholls coming in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Judith MacCombe of Claudy and guide Eimear Nicholls representing Team Ireland during the women's PTVI para-triathlon at Pont Alexandre III on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chloe – guided by Catherine Sands – came out of the water ninth but produced the fourth-fastest bike leg towards sixth overall.

Speaking of her bike performance, she said: “Absolutely, nailed it...I mean, too much that I was absolutely busted going into the run but the legs came back.

"If you get to the Paralympics you have to just give it everything - and that's what we did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They came home fourth in the run with an overall time of 1:08.12 – two minutes and 13 seconds away from a podium.

The pair suffered an equipment penalty of 10 seconds.

“You always have your eyes on the podium but ultimately we just wanted to go out and just give it everything,” said Chloe, ranked third in the world. “Control the controllable, just cross the line knowing you gave everything and that's what we did so.” Judth – with Eimear Nicholls as her guide – finished eighth in 1:08.44, exiting the water 10th before the second-fastest bike split helped boost the final placing.

“I feel below-par,” said Judith. “I've been sick for the past few days.

"Even getting on the start line today was incredible.

"If the race had been yesterday, I wouldn't have even gotten the chance to start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Nicholls added: “I’m just so proud of Judith after what she’s been through over the past two days. We had been delayed by at least one day...two days and we may have been even better, but one day at least got us on the start line.

"And Judith gave it her all. She was not herself on the run. Her run is the strength and she would usually run at least a minute quicker than that. “We’re definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We've got two more races coming up...and then beyond that, we'll definitely be gunning for LA.”

Chloe discussed the connection between the sisters and family support: “Sibling rivalry is a real motivator - it's great. We knew that we were going to be proud of each other no matter where we finished and who ever finished first.

"We were going to celebrate each other's victories.

“It’s pretty special (two sisters in the same sport), I’m sure it was stressful as well...they (the family) are probably worried about us falling out with each other afterwards and having to deal but I'm sure they're buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's amazing having the two of us at home and our families can actually come and watch us race because we're travelling all over the world to qualify and you never have anybody in the crowd.

"It was just so special...everyone's chanting your name and just when we were running, we nearly couldn't hear each other.