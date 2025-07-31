'Ecstatic' Ellie McCartney into 200m breastroke final at World World Aquatics Championships in Singapore
The 20-year-old’s time of 2:23.79 on Thursday placed her third behind Olympic champion Kate Douglass of the USA and England’s Angharad Evans.
McCartney, the European under-23 champion, is competing in her first World Championships.
She booked her place in the semi-finals after finishing third in her heat in a time of 2:25.22.
“I'm ecstatic,” McCartney said. “You know, this is what we train for, we train to perform in the heats, make it through the semis and progress through the rounds.
“And I think that’s really been a strength this year that I’ve been able to progress through each of the rounds.
“So, to make it to a World Championship Final in my first worlds, it’s really exciting.
“I think here it’s just been so unpredictable, you get top-two, top-three in a semi-final and you're not guaranteed a final, so it’s important that you just put your best foot down and whether or not I made the final, I would be able to walk away satisfied just because, I put my best foot forward and PB’d, I know I've left everything in the pool.”
Looking ahead to the final, McCartney said it was going to be “an eye-opening experience”.
“Oh, it's going to be such an eye-opening experience. I’ve never been at this level, never mind in a final at this level.
“So, I have to thank my coaching staff for getting me this far and the support they’ve had and I’m very thankful to have my coach alongside me here, which always does help things.”
Larne’s Danielle Hill missed out on the semi-final places in the 100m freestyle after posting a time of 56.59s and will now turn her focus to today’s 50m event.
Galway teenager John Shortt finished 15th in the 200m backstroke semi-final.
Shortt said: “Just wasn’t as fast as I would have liked it, but you know what?
"It’s been a really long summer already, so to be going my third best time or whatever it is, I really cannot be too angry at myself for that.”
Dublin’s Ellen Walshe was eighth in the 200m butterfly final in a time of 2:08.34.