As the town of Coleraine basked in Hannah Scott's memorable triumph in Paris, an emotional Seamus Reynolds paid tribute to the local hero who brought home the town's first ever gold medal.

Just when it looked like the Great Britain quartet would have to settle for a silver medal in the sculls, they produced a late flurry to beat the Netherlands by a photo-finish after a thrilling race in the French capital.

The victory was by a mere 0.15 seconds and Reynolds - who was a former coach at Bann Rowing Club - recalled a famous old saying they used to tell aspiring rowers when coming to the end of the race.

"It's absolutely fantastic," he said after the race was shown on an open-air screen in Coleraine town centre.

Members of Bann Rowing Club in the centre of Coleraine in Northern Ireland at an Olympic big screen watch-along event for the final of the women's quadruple sculls. Former Bann Rowing coach Seamus Reynolds is pictured third from the right in the second row

"I always thought the Netherlands were going to be the crew to watch out for and I was quite pleased at the halfway mark that Great Britain were only half a length down on them as that's the position they had to be in.

"The Netherlands were two lengths up by 1,000 metres so Great Britain put them under pressure.

"I honestly didn't think I don't know where that finish came from.

"We've an old saying at Bann Rowing Club when you get to the wall at Tesco you've only about 50 metres to go and we always used to say to our crews you're at the Bann wall and that inspired them to dig in and dig deep and that was something very similar there today where with 100 metres to go Great Britain came from nowhere to win on the surge on the last stroke.

"It could have gone any way and my goodness it was fantastic."

Bann Rowing Club can rightfully call itself the home of Olympic champions having produced Richard and Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell.

And now Hannah Scott has added her name to that roll of honour after scooping gold at the Paris Olympics in the women’s quadruple sculls.

Reynolds acknowledged that the success was for the entirety of Northern Ireland and that Bann Rowing Club will avail of kids who will look to follow in Scott’s footsteps.

"It means a lot to Bann Rowing Club and to Coleraine and all of Northern Ireland," he explained.

"Hannah was a young girl at the last Olympics in 2012 when we had three Olympians from the town rowing and that's what gave Hannah the inspiration to take up rowing and look where we're at now.

"Two Olympics later we're watching that young girl who was inspired by London so I'm expecting a knock-on effect from this today for kids knocking on our doors.

"We haven't room for a lot of kids but that'll be us filled up for years to come.

"The crowd here was fantastic and it's great to see it.

"The race was in the middle of the day and people were coming out of work just to get here but you wouldn't miss it.