Tom McKibbin is set to make the shock move to Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team following reports of a big money multi-year deal.

The Northern Ireland man, who is currently in Abu Dhabi to compete in the Team Cup representing Great Britain and Ireland, earned his PGA Tour card at the end of last year but will let the opportunity go to join the Saudi-backed tour.

The 22-year-old is poised to secure the last place in Rahm’s Legion XIII team, joining the Spaniard, plus America’s Caleb Surratt and Englishman Tyrell Hatton in the four-man outfit.

The news is all the more surprising given McKibbin’s delight at snatching the final PGA Tour card in November’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, when he dramatically birdied the 18th to clinch his place on the 2025 circuit.

At the time, McKibbin – who was embraced by Rory McIlroy afterwards – said of the achievement: “Yeah, very exciting.

“Yeah it would be great to be over there on the PGA Tour, a tour I've watched for a long time, and it will be great over there and play some golf.”

Fellow Ulsterman Graeme McDowell made the switch to LIV in 2022 with McKibbin set to become the second player from Northern Ireland to cross over.

After competing in this week’s Team Cup event, the Holywood player is due to participate in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

Since turning professional in 2021, McKibbin won his maiden DP World Tour event in 2023 at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

Last year, he narrowly missed out on another success after losing a play-off at the Italian Open.

McKibbin – who has qualified for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July – is scheduled to speak to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Team Cup event on Friday, when he will no doubt shed light on his decision.

Following his qualification for the PGA Tour, McKibbin would have been eyeing a Ryder Cup spot for the first time this year, although it now remains to be seen how his LIV decision might affect those prospects.