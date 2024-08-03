Newtownards’ Rhys McClenaghan will this afternoon attempt to add his name to the list of Northern Ireland-born Olympic Games gold-winning athletes.

With Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan and Hannah Scott having already picked up top prizes in Paris over the past week – to add to our country’s list of past champions in Lady Mary Peters (1972), Stephen Martin (1988) and Jimmy Kirkwood (1988) – now it is the turn of McClenaghan.

He will line out today representing Team Ireland in the artistic gymnastics’ men’s pommel horse final as a favourite for glory given his commanding heats success last weekend plus track record as a two-time World champion, three-time European winner and Commonwealth Games victor.

Here is all you need to know to follow his bid for history:

Newtownards' Rhys McClenaghan will be competing for Team Ireland in Saturday afternoon's Olympic Games men's pommel horse final at the Bercy Arena. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Coverage of McClenaghan’s Olympic Games final will be broadcast across BBC One, discovery+ and Eurosport.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The final is scheduled from 4.16pm (UK time), with McClenaghan out fourth of eighth finalists.

WHO CAN STOP RHYS?

McClenaghan heads into the final head of the rankings field following 15.200 points in the heats based on a degree of difficulty of 6.300 and execution score of 8.900.

McClenaghan matched the score of Stephen Nedoroscik – the 2021 world champion from USA – with the latter posting a degree of difficulty rated higher at 6.400 but, significantly, with an execution at 8.800.

Max Whitlock of Team GB has been previously named as one of McClenaghan’s sporting idols – he qualified in third position with a score of 15.166.

At the Tokyo Games, Whitlock lifted gold to become a three-time Olympic winner.

WHAT DOES RHYS SAY?

After the heats, McClenaghan declared: "But, of course, I want to be pushing more and more to that perfection that isn’t attainable but we’ll try.

"I can upgrade and I plan to upgrade.

"Hopefully we’ll be seeing that score bumped up even further.