Katie Mullan has stepped down as the captain of Ireland (Photo: worldsportpics.com/Frank Uijlenbroek)

Katie Mullan has announced that she is stepping away from her captain’s duties for the Ireland senior women’s national hockey team.

The 30-year-old was appointed Ireland captain in 2017 and guided her country to the final of the World Cup two years later, where they lost to the Netherlands.

The historic achievements wouldn’t stop there as Mullan helped Ireland qualify for their first ever Olympics in Tokyo back in 2020.

Hockey Ireland described the Coleraine native as being “respected for her resilience and for fostering a sense of unity and purpose among her teammates”, as well as “inspiring a new generation of young players in Ireland.”

Mullan demonstrated her leadership qualities from an early age playing for Ballymoney HC and going on to captain at Ireland underage as well as EY Hockey League Division 1’s UCD Ladies Hockey Club in Dublin.

She made her debut for Ireland in 2012 before taking the captain’s armband five years later, which she described as “the greatest privilege and honour of my life”.

Mullan also thanked her family and family friends “for being there through the thick and the thin” and spoke of her passion for building the legacy of hockey across Ireland.

She said: “For eight unforgettable years, I’ve always focused on what’s best for the team and this decision is no different. I believe the time is right for me to pass on the armband. I’m not ready to retire from playing, as I feel I still have much more to give to the Irish shirt. It’s an exciting time ahead.

“Whilst I have been blessed to lead the team on some of the most historic days in Irish sport, the role has presented many challenges and moments of isolation. I am incredibly grateful to my support network for being there through the thick and thin: my parents, Brian and Cathryn, my four siblings, and granny Joy, my number one fan.

“The role has given me the unique opportunity to build strong relationships within the hockey community and with our team sponsors, all of whom are committed to supporting women in sport which is reflected in their continued help on and off the pitch. I want to give a particular mention to two sponsors I have built a strong personal relationship with over the years; Park Developments have fulfilled a dual career vision for the team by enabling us to transition to a semi-professional program and SoftCo who saw our potential prior to the 2018 World Cup, bringing a new level of professionalism to the environment.

“Nothing has made the role more special than the players, and those driving change in our leadership groups. Each day, it is the girls that have inspired me to be better, to do more. They empowered me to give everything I had to it, and I will be forever grateful to them for that.

