The senior panel will welcome the world’s fifth-ranked side to Pembroke Wanderers over Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3.
A development squad has been assembled to also take on India over Friday, May 30 at the Dublin venue.
“This series gives us an excellent opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world,” said Tumilty. “It’s a chance for our senior players to sharpen their performance ahead of the next Pro League window and, equally important, for our wider squad to gain valuable exposure to top-level international hockey.”
Hockey Ireland announced the squad as one which “combines a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talent, offering a valuable opportunity for player development ahead of Ireland’s next FIH Pro League fixtures in the Netherlands”.
Fixtures, hosted by Pembroke Wanderers in Dublin, are as follows
Friday, May 30: Ireland (development squad) v India (1pm start).
Monday, June 2: Ireland (senior squad) v India (5.30pm start).
Tuesday, June 3: Ireland (senior squad) v India (7.30pm start).
IRELAND: James Milliken, Luke Roleston, Ben Ryder, Nick Page, Lee Cole, Luke Witherow, Tim Cross, Fergus Gibson, Mark McNellis, Luke Madeley, Kyle Marshall, Peter McKibbin, Kevin O’Dea, Adam McAllister, Ben Pasley, Sam Hyland, Jonny Lynch, Ben Walker, Matthew Nelson, Louis Rowe, Jeremy Duncan, Daragh Walsh, Ben Johnson, Ben Nelson, Conor Empey, Ali Empey.
