Ireland men’s head coach Mark Tumilty is embracing the “valuable exposure to top-level international hockey” provided by forthcoming fixtures against Olympic bronze medal-winning India.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The senior panel will welcome the world’s fifth-ranked side to Pembroke Wanderers over Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3.

A development squad has been assembled to also take on India over Friday, May 30 at the Dublin venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This series gives us an excellent opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world,” said Tumilty. “It’s a chance for our senior players to sharpen their performance ahead of the next Pro League window and, equally important, for our wider squad to gain valuable exposure to top-level international hockey.”

Jeremy Duncan celebrating during Ireland's FIH Hockey Pro League campaign. (Photo by WorldSportPics)

Hockey Ireland announced the squad as one which “combines a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talent, offering a valuable opportunity for player development ahead of Ireland’s next FIH Pro League fixtures in the Netherlands”.

Fixtures, hosted by Pembroke Wanderers in Dublin, are as follows

Friday, May 30: Ireland (development squad) v India (1pm start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, June 2: Ireland (senior squad) v India (5.30pm start).

Tuesday, June 3: Ireland (senior squad) v India (7.30pm start).