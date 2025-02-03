Irish boxer John Cooney is in intensive care after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on Saturday.

Galway native Cooney was stopped in the ninth round of the fight, which was the first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title, and subsequently underwent surgery.

In a statement, Cooney’s promoter Mark Dunlop said: “Following John Cooney’s epic title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday evening Josh was assessed by the onsite medical team of the British Boxing Board of Control and swiftly taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

“On arrival at the RVH it was discovered that John had an intercranial haemorrhage and underwent immediate surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

John Cooney is in intensive care in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with a brain injury following his fight with Nathan Howles at the Ulster Hall. (Photo by Getty Images)

“John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the capable hands of the hospital ICU team.”