Having grown up alongside Jack McMillan in the pools of Bangor Swimming Club and then watched closely as he continued working towards an Olympic dream at Stirling University, Mark Stoops admits it’s surreal to see his friend complete a lifelong ambition of securing gold after helping Team GB win the 4x200m freestyle in Paris on a memorable night for Northern Irish athletes.

McMillan took his first step onto the sport’s biggest stage three years ago with Team Ireland in Tokyo, but has since switched allegiance and is now celebrating a career pinnacle after playing a key role in British success, becoming the fifth Northern Irish athlete to win Olympic gold about an hour aftter Daniel Wiffen had sealed the fourth.

It was always clear to those closest to him that the 24-year-old, who is still an affiliated member of his local County Down swimming club, had the ability required to succeed at the highest level and McMillan has showcased his talents to the world.

McMillan and Stoops swam together for years in Bangor before the latter departed for university at Stirling in Scotland – a move the former would also make soon after as he chased his Olympic medal dream.

Great Britain's Jack McMillan during the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heats at the Paris La Defense Arena on the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire.

"I grew up with Jack and have known him since he was eight or nine years old,” said Stoops. “We trained together in Bangor for many years until I went to university.

"After the Tokyo Games, Jack decided to move to Stirling University where I was and our paths crossed again - I kept telling him he was following me around!

"I retired from swimming and took up a coaching role at the university so there were some sessions where I ended up coaching Jack as a cover, but I was at poolside and spending a lot of time with him, which was amazing.

"It has been a long time in the works and through a lot of adversity he has come out the other end. For him to go to Tokyo as part of Team Ireland was amazing and now he has won a gold medal with Team GB...it’s amazing."

All associated with Bangor Swimming Club were glued to their TVs on Tuesday evening as they watched the action unfold over seven career-defining minutes, but none had a better view than Stoops’ father Gary, who is working as an official at the Games and was on duty in lane four as McMillan’s team secured victory.

The club plan to throw McMillan a homecoming party when he returns to Northern Ireland next month with his success also potentially help inspire the next generation of Olympic athletes from these shores.

"There are kids that have spoken to me about Jack and asked what he was like to train with and swim with and asking if they could be that good, and it puts it into perspective now that if you really stick to it...Jack was in the same lanes as them and same programme and look where he is now,” he added. “It gives them motivation and helps inspire them to aim high.

"Jack is in Scotland so we don't see him much, but he comes home at Christmas and in the summer after major competitions and always pops his head into the club and says hello to everybody.