Tom McKibbin holds the team event trophy after Legions XIII came out on top in the opening LIV Golf event in Riyadh

Tom McKibbin had a debut to remember on the LIV Golf circuit after walking away with over $1 million in prize money.

The Northern Irishman swapped the PGA Tour for the breakaway circuit at the start of 2025, immediately joining with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team.

Competing in his first event, the 22-year-old walked away with $285,000 after he finished tied for 15th in Riyadh - but scooped an extra $750,000 from the team event after Legion XIII won by a commanding 11 shots.

The individual title was won by Poland's Adrian Meronk who carded a final round of 71 to seal the victory by two shots ahead of Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz on 17-under par.

Rahm, despite missing out on the win, took pride in his team's overall effort which also contains Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

"The mission is clear," he declared. "We compete to win. I think we're all that way individually, and as a team it shows with the addition of Tom. He is a world-class player and people just haven't seen it yet. He has only made us stronger.

He added: “There's no coincidence that I've tried to keep the team young.

“The idea here is hopefully find four really strong players and form a team that lasts together for a long time. Hopefully we can create a powerhouse that can do what many other teams in other disciplines have been able to do. I might be a little early to say that, but the goal is there.

“Me and Tyrrell [Hatton] having the experience and then having two younger guys with that much talent, yeah, I like our chances to possibly see the podium again. I was very hopeful coming into this year, and I think this week only proves what we can do.”